FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the tightest vote we’ve seen all season Antwerp’s Jagger Landers brought home Play of the Week honors for the second week in a row as the Archers big man edged out Leo’s Caedmon Bontrager in the vote.

VOTE: Who should bring home the latest "Play of the Week" honor? Ryan Schroeder (@RSchroeder_22) of @CentralNobleAD, Caedmon Bontrager (@CaedmonBontrag1) of @LeoBoysBball, or Jagger Landers (@JaggerLanders1) of @AntwerpArchers? — WANE 15 (@wane15) March 21, 2022

Landers, Antwerp’s all-time leading scorer, and the Archers saw their historic season come to an end as Antwerp fell in the Division IV Final Four to Tri-Village 44-41. It was the program’s first trip to state.