Antwerp’s dream season ends with overtime loss at district semifinals

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – After a slow start on Tuesday night Antwerp used a big second half to send its Division IV regional semifinal game to overtime, but the Archers would eventually fall in OT to New Bremen 51-43 at Van Wert High School.

Antwerp trailed 21-8 after the first quarter, but managed to cut the deficit to 26-22 by halftime.

With the game tied at 43 after regulation, the Cardinals outscored the Archers 8-0 in overtime.

Antwerp finishes with an overall record of 24-2 on the season. Doug Billman’s program is 49-3 over the last two seasons combined. Antwerp should still have a strong team next season, as the Archers graduate just three seniors.

New Bremen now faces Columbus Grove in the regional championship on Friday at 7 p.m. in Van Wert.