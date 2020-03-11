Antwerp’s dream season ends; Archers finish 25-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp boys basketball saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night as the Archers suffered their first and only loss of the season in a hard-fought game against unbeaten Columbus Grove in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Bowling Green State University.

The Archers, ranked no. 2 in the Division IV A.P. State Poll, fell 55-50 to no. 1 Columbus Grove.

Antwerp finishes 25-1 on the season while Columbus Grove moves to 26-0 and advances to the Regional Final on Friday.