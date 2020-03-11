Antwerp’s dream season ends; Archers finish 25-1

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp boys basketball saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night as the Archers suffered their first and only loss of the season in a hard-fought game against unbeaten Columbus Grove in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Bowling Green State University.

The Archers, ranked no. 2 in the Division IV A.P. State Poll, fell 55-50 to no. 1 Columbus Grove.

Antwerp finishes 25-1 on the season while Columbus Grove moves to 26-0 and advances to the Regional Final on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss