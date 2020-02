ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – The Antwerp boys basketball squad got the best of the ACAC tournament champion Woodlan Warriors on Monday night with a 62-49 win in front of a packed house that upped the Archers’ perfect record to 19-0.

Jagger Landers led Antwerp with 20 points while Austin Lichty added 16. Woodlan was paced by Ben Reidy with 17 points while Mitch Mendenhall added 15.