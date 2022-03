BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp is moving on as the Archers bested Marion Local 41-23 in the Ohio Division IV regional semifinals at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center on Tuesday night.

Antwerp improves to 25-1 on the season with the victory.

The Archers advance to the regional title game on Friday against top-ranked and undefeated Tiffin Calvert (26-0) at 7 p.m.