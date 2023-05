FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Antwerp rallied to beat Wayne Trace 6-4 in handing the Raiders only their second loss of the season while Snider bested SAC rival Northrop 6-2 in the nightcap on Wednesday night at the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic in downtown Fort Wayne.

The PSM Baseball Classic continues on Tuesday, May 16 when Wayne and Concordia square off at 4:30 p.m. followed by Wawasee vs. Manchester.