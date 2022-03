DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp saw their historic season come to a close after a 44-41 loss against New Madison Tri-Village.

Sophomore Landon Brewer led the Archers with 18 points on Saturday. Jagger Landers added 11 points.

Antwerp trailed by eight at the break, but cut the deficit down to one during the fourth quarter. Landers had a look at the end of regulation to force overtime, but his 3-pointer was off the mark.

Antwerp’s season ends at 26-2.