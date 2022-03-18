ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp hopes to add on to what has already been a historic season when the boys basketball team heads to Dayton for the state semifinals.

The Archers have advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history after knocking off Division IV top-ranked Tiffin Calvert in convincing fashion last weekend.

Antwerp faces New Madison Tri-Village on Saturday at 2 p.m. If the Archers win that matchup, they will face the winner of the Richmond Heights and Berlin Hiland on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.