Antwerp boys basketball has state title in its sights

ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – With a combined record of 45-2 over the last two seasons the Antwerp boys basketball team has had more than its share of success. The only thing missing from an already impressive resume is a state championship – and that’s something the Archers have in their sights as the OHSAA state tournament tipped off this week.

Antwerp, ranked no. 1 in the latest Ohio Association Press Division IV state poll, will host Stryker at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional finals. Stryker beat West Unity Hilltop 53-31 in the first round on Tuesday while Antwerp had a first round bye as the no. 1 seed.

Antwerp, coached by Doug Billman, posted a 20-1 record in the regular season. They went 25-1 last season, with their only loss coming to Columbus Grove in the Division IV regional semifinals.

