AKRON, Ohio (WANE) - Antwerp's Karsyn Brumett led off the game with a home run - and that turned out to be the only run as the Archers blanked Peebles 1-0 at the Division IV state semifinals Friday night in Akron.

Antwerp (21-2) advances to the state title game tomorrow at 7 p.m. against Mechanicsburg.