AKRON, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp’s bats couldn’t get it going on Friday night in Akron as the Archers fell 8-0 in the Division IV state semifinals to Toronto.

Toronto pitcher A.J. Clegg threw a complete-game shutout, allow just 4 hits by the Archers while striking out 7.

Antwerp ends the season with a 19-6 overall record.

Toronto advances to the Division IV state title game on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Jeromesville Hillsdale.