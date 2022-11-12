LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp is keeping the dream season alive with a 35-27 win over Gibsonburg in the OHSAA Regional 26 semifinal game. The win also keeps the Archers undefeated at 13-0.

Reid Lichty scored three touchdowns on Saturday, including the game-winning score with 1:14 remaining. Carson Altimus added two touchdowns over the air, connecting with Landon Brewer and Parker Moore.

Antwerp will face Lima Central Catholic next Saturday at 7 p.m., with a trip to the Div. VII state semifinal on the line.