BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WANE) – Antwerp has advanced to the Division IV boys basketball semifinals for the first time in school history after knocking off top-ranked Tiffin Calvert, 52-31, on Friday.

Jagger Landers led the Archers with a game-high 21 points, including 17 rebounds.

Antwerp advances to the Division IV state semifinals against New Madison Tri-Village. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 19 at the University of Dayton – UD Arena.