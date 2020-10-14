Annual SAC Holiday Tournament canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An annual high school basketball tournament featuring Summit Athletic Conference schools has been called off for 2020.

The Holiday Tournament has been traditionally held in December, with Wayne High School playing as host over the past several years. Both boys and girls basketball teams take part in the tournament.

According to a statement from Fort Wayne Community Schools, “the decision was made because of the COVID-19 risk and exposure for fans and players and the loss in sponsors to cover tournament costs.”

The tournament is expected to return in 2021.