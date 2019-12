DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The draw for the 97th boys and 46th girls ACAC Tournament was revealed on Monday afternoon down in Decatur.

Southern Wells received a first round bye. The other match-ups are Heritage/Adams Central, Jay County/Woodlan, and South Adams/Bluffton.

The tournament tips off January 14 and runs through the 18th. The Jay County girls and Heritage boys are the reigning champs.