Angola’s Thompson heading to Huntington for volleyball

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Volleyball standout Makailah Thompson is heading to Huntington University as the Angola High School senior signed with the Foresters on Monday.

Angola went 20-9 this past season with Thompson leading the Hornets with 302 digs.

