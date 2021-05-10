Angola’s Thompson heading to Huntington for volleyball

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Volleyball standout Makailah Thompson is heading to Huntington University as the Angola High School senior signed with the Foresters on Monday.
Angola went 20-9 this past season with Thompson leading the Hornets with 302 digs.
