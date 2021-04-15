Angola’s Steury named Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Angola’s Izaiah Steury has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

Izaiah Steury

Steury, the reigning cross country state champion, is the first Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Angola. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

“Izaiah finished seventh at the state meet as sophomore and decided the next day that he wanted to be a state champion, and he committed to putting in the work necessary,” said Angola coach Brad Peterson. “He has a focus and determination unlike anyone I’ve ever seen.”

Steury, a 5-foot-9, 135-pound junior, won the state championship last fall with a time of 15:23 – 12 seconds in front of the second place finisher. He also won the semi-state, sectional and regional championships, and took first at the New Prairie Invitational, the Marion Invitational and the Huntington North Invitational. He also finished 17th at the RunningLane National Championships.

Steury has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom, according to a news release.

Steury is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award, which will be announced in April.

In October, WANE 15 reported on Steury’s journey from being an orphan in Ethiopia to achieving renowned success as a cross country runner. Read the story here.