BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Angola senior Alex Meyer is bringing a state title back to northeast Indiana.

Meyer’s jump of 24 feet 2 inches was 4.25 inches better than the second place jump at Friday’s state meet at IU’s Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington. Meyer also finished fourth in the high jump.

Homestead’s Eli Griffin came in second in the pole vault, clearing 15 feet 3 inches.

Churubusco’s Riley Buroff, who helped the Eagles win the program’s first sectional and regional title earlier this spring, came in second in the 400 meters at 47.22, just 0.24 seconds behind the first place finisher.

Homestead’s Jacob Martin came in second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 38.31.

As a team, Homestead was the top finisher from northeast Indiana as the Spartans came in 11th with 19 total points. Brownsburg won the state title with 55 points while Carmel finished second with 50.

Full results are posted here.

The girls state meet is set for Saturday in Bloomington.