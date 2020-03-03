Angola’s Knoll named Indiana Junior All-Star

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola’s Hanna Knoll has been tabbed by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association for the IndyStar Junior All-Star team after averaging 16.9 points a game for the 21-3 Hornets this season.
Knoll is one of six players selected to the “Red Group.” The Red Group combined with the Core Group will compete against the senior Indiana All-Star Team, while the Blue Group and the Core Group will team up against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars. Dates and locations for those games have yet to be determined.
The Indiana All-Stars will face the Kentucky All-Stars June 5 & 6.
Core group
Ally Becki, 5-9, 12.2 ppg, Brownsburg
Katie Burton, 5-9, 15.4 ppg, Fishers
Trinity Clinton, 5-7, 17.8 ppg, Penn
Lilliann Frasure, 5-9, 23.6 ppg, North Judson
Jayla Smith, 5-11, 13.3 ppg, Lawrence North
Ariana Wiggins, 5-8, 16.4 ppg, Heritage Christian
Red group
Maddie Bischoff, 5-10, 18.3 ppg, Roncalli
Bridget Dunn, 6-3, 12.4 ppg, Carmel
Hanna Knoll, 5-7, 16.9 ppg, Angola
Mercedes Rhodes, 5-9, 26.9 ppg, Oregon-Davis
Brynn Shoup-Hill, 6-2, 15.5 ppg, Goshen
Trinity Thompson, 5-11, 20.0 ppg, Michigan City
Blue group
Nakaih Hunter, 6-0, 11.0 ppg, North Central
Maycee Lange, 6-0, 15.7 ppg, Vincennes Lincoln
Chloe McKnight, 5-8, 14.1 ppg, Bedford North Lawrence
Meg Newman, 6-3, 10.7 ppg, North Central
Tenleigh Phelps, 5-11, 13.2 ppg, Triton Central
Vanessa Shafford, 5-9, 17.9 ppg, Linton-Stockton