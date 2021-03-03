Angola’s Knoll named All-State by Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

by: Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

 INDIANAPOLIS – Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2020-21, it was announced Tuesday (March 2).    The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).       The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.       In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.      Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli; Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll; Katie Burton, Fishers; Trinity Clinton, Penn; Tyra Ford, Anderson; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek; Hanna Knoll, Angola; Meg Newman, North Central (Indianapolis); Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Jayla Smith, Lawrence North; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; and Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian.       Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Laila Hull, Zionsville; Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ali Saunders, North Harrison; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Josie Trabel, East Central; and Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis).        The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.       All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.    Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach in late April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2020-21 academic year.        The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project.       The complete 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State and 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below. 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-StateSupreme 15               Ally Becki, Brownsburg               Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli               Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll               Katie Burton, Fishers               Trinity Clinton, Penn               Tyra Ford, Anderson               Lilliann Frasure, North Judson               Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek               Hanna Knoll, Angola               Meg Newman, North Central (Indianapolis)               Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton               Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen               Jayla Smith, Lawrence North               Trinity Thompson, Michigan City               Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian Large School All-State               Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial               Kaitlyn Costner, Penn               Bridget Dunn, Carmel               Nakaih Hunter, North Central (Indianapolis)               Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence               Jade Nutley, Madison               Ryin Ott, LaPorte               Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard               Alex Richard, Avon               Katey Richason, Zionsville               Maiah Shelton, Norwell               Alana Striverson, Silver Creek               Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville               Mary Wilson, Center Grove               Lamyia Woodson, Fort Wayne South Small School All-State               Gracie Adams, Lanesville               Olivia Brooke, Pioneer               Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton               Kalea Fleming, Loogootee               Taylor Heath, Triton Central               Erikka Hill, Shenandoah               Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran               Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee               Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del               Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah               Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian              Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis               Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton               Julia Schutz, Andrean               Lauryn Thomas, Waldron Honorable Mention (90)               Grace Adams, Penn               Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve               Taylor Austin, Lake Station Edison               Addi Baker, Northfield               Kyra Baker, Franklin               Maddie Barnes, Speedway               Lyla Barr, Lebanon               Eva Bazzoni, Manchester               Lana Bell, South Decatur               Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central               Dyamond Blair, Andrean               Emme Boots, Bluffton               Dakota Borman, Fountain Central               Tyranny Brown, Heritage Christian               Taylor Cooney, Greensburg               Chanteese Craig, Fort Wayne Concordia               Carley Culberson, Yorktown               Chloe Custis, South Putnam               Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)               Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights               Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek               Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central               Courtney Fields, Cathedral               Ellie Foley, Southwestern (Hanover)               Anya Friend, Bloomington South               Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian               Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell               Rose Fuentes, Hammond Noll               Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence               Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills               Madison Gray, Union County               Brooke Grinstead, Bloomington South               Sage Hammond, Adams Central               Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland               Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South               Anna Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)               Emma Hoover, Northfield               Natalie Howard, Ben Davis               McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian               Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)               Destiny Jackson, Fort Wayne Snider               Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian               Remi Jordan, Knox               Kyra Kennedy, Northfield               Addyson Kent, Jennings County               Misti Kimberlin, Austin               Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln               Lillian Mast, West Noble               Jenna McFarland, Northeastern               Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard               Alexa McKinley, Columbus North               Grace Meyer, Seymour               Torri Miller, Merrillville               Aleena Mongerie, Munster               Abby Muck, Southwestern (Shelby)               A’varcia Nard, New Haven               Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township               Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso               Felicity Olejniczak, Knox               Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights               Emily Parrett, Carroll (Fort Wayne)               Maddie Patterson, Danville               Elizabeth Reece, Yorktown               Sheridan Robbins, Orleans               Hallie Rogers, Hagerstown               Laila Rogers, Lake Station Edison               Alyna Santiago, Crown Point               Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield               Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)               Morgan Shifferly, Bellmont               Kendra Sill, Eastern (Pekin)               Hannah Sisk, Princeton               Jordyn Smith, Penn               Maggie Smith, Winamac               Bailey Stamper, Triton Central               Kearston Stout, Northfield               Brooklyn Stubblefield, Greenwood Christian               Karly Sweeney, Salem               K’La Talley, Warren Central               Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central               Chloee Thomas, Frankton               Daylynn Thornton, McCutcheon               Reece VanBlair, Alexandria               Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley               Jaci Walker, Northridge               Jasmine Walker, Clarksville               De’Naria Washington, Lawrence Central               Anna West, Greensburg               Melina Wilkison, Greensburg               Mariah Wyatt, Wabash 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-StateSupreme 15               Kuryn Brunson, Franklin               Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point               Kate Clarke, Carmel               Alyssa Crockett, Westfield               Laila Hull, Zionsville               Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington               McKenna Layden, Northwestern               Ayanna Patterson, Homestead               Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington               Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington               Ali Saunders, North Harrison               Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville               Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point               Josie Trabel, East Central               Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis) Large School All-State               Ramiah Elliott, North Central (Indianapolis)               Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian               Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East               Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central               Kencia Levasseur, Washington               Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon               MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian               Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights               Renna Schwieterman, Jay County               Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South               Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence               Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North               Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek               Alaina Thorne, Washington               Juliann Woodard, Jennings County Small School All-State               Tori Allen, Andrean               Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer               Ally Capouch, Kouts               Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic               Hailey Cripe, Pioneer               Kelsey DuBois, University               Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian               Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)               Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian               Ally Madden, Blue River Valley               Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh               Ashlee Schram, Tipton               Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran               Amber Tretter, Forest Park               Kylie VanHoy, Loogootee Honorable Mention (90)               Leah Bachmann, Columbus East               Lauryn Bates, Frankton               Asiah Baxter, Warren Central               Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville               Katie Bremer, Cathedral               Diana Burgher, North Harrison               Olivia Burkett, North Judson               Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester               Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley               Mariah Claywell, Union City               Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood               Gracie Crawhorn, Edinburgh               Kendall Davison, Clinton Central               Asia Donald, Hobart               Taylor Double, Huntington North               Jessica Duvall, Switzerland County               Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville               Taylor Farris, Northeastern               Eva Fisher, Northridge               Abby Fleetwood, Brown County               Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)               Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)               Ellia Foster, Bremen               Lauren Foster, Indian Creek               Hope Fox, East Central               Sophia Frasure, North Judson               Mayci Furnish, Austin               Brea Garber, Fairfield               Taylor Gerke, Garrett               Sarah Gick, Benton Central               Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine               Layla Gold, Park Tudor               Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern               Elizabeth Graham, Triton Central               Gracie Gunter, South Ripley               Ky Hay-Swope, Castle               Destinee Hooks, North Central (Indianapolis)               Kenady Hudson, Eastern Greene               Saniya Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)               Bailey Kelham, Garrett               Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin               Kenna Kirby, Tri-West               Kingsley Kroft, Winamac               Isabella Larrison, Waldron               Kylah Lawson, Columbus North               Olivia Lowry, Harrison (West Lafayette)               Skylie Lutz, Union City               Mackensy Mabie, West Noble               Lilly Maple, Maconaquah               Annika Marlow, Rushville               Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)               Rachel Meyer, South Ripley               Brie Miller, South Putnam               Myah Montgomery, Southridge               Danica Myers, Eminence               Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie               Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia               Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes               Natalie Niehaus, Castle               Natalie Noel, Salem               Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence               Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett               Abby Parsons, Cascade               Graycie Poe, North Knox               Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph               Abigail Ratts, Salem               Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield               Faith Riehl, Lakeland               Abby Sanner, Warsaw               Jaci Scaife, Muncie Central               Isabel Scales, Caston               Tressa Senesac, Benton Central               Delainey Shorter, Sullivan               Gracie Shorter, Sullivan               Hailey Smith, Fishers               Saige Stahl, Columbus East               Alison Stephens, Homestead               Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)               Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central               Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville               Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)               De’Mour Watson, Elkhart               Ava Weber, Corydon Central               Linzie Wernert, Lanesville               Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield               Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del               Alexis Wines, Lebanon               Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek               Ella Wolfe, Tipton               Olivia Yager, Rushville

