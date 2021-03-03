Angola’s Knoll named All-State by Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

INDIANAPOLIS – Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2020-21, it was announced Tuesday (March 2). The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass). The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors. In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size. Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli; Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll; Katie Burton, Fishers; Trinity Clinton, Penn; Tyra Ford, Anderson; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek; Hanna Knoll, Angola; Meg Newman, North Central (Indianapolis); Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Jayla Smith, Lawrence North; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; and Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian. Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are, listed alphabetically: Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Laila Hull, Zionsville; Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ali Saunders, North Harrison; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Josie Trabel, East Central; and Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis). The IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine. All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health Sports Medicine will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention All-State recognition. Those items will be made available to each recipient’s coach in late April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player prior to the end of the 2020-21 academic year. The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project. The complete 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State and 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below. 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-StateSupreme 15 Ally Becki, Brownsburg Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll Katie Burton, Fishers Trinity Clinton, Penn Tyra Ford, Anderson Lilliann Frasure, North Judson Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek Hanna Knoll, Angola Meg Newman, North Central (Indianapolis) Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen Jayla Smith, Lawrence North Trinity Thompson, Michigan City Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian Large School All-State Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial Kaitlyn Costner, Penn Bridget Dunn, Carmel Nakaih Hunter, North Central (Indianapolis) Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence Jade Nutley, Madison Ryin Ott, LaPorte Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard Alex Richard, Avon Katey Richason, Zionsville Maiah Shelton, Norwell Alana Striverson, Silver Creek Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville Mary Wilson, Center Grove Lamyia Woodson, Fort Wayne South Small School All-State Gracie Adams, Lanesville Olivia Brooke, Pioneer Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton Kalea Fleming, Loogootee Taylor Heath, Triton Central Erikka Hill, Shenandoah Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton Julia Schutz, Andrean Lauryn Thomas, Waldron Honorable Mention (90) Grace Adams, Penn Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve Taylor Austin, Lake Station Edison Addi Baker, Northfield Kyra Baker, Franklin Maddie Barnes, Speedway Lyla Barr, Lebanon Eva Bazzoni, Manchester Lana Bell, South Decatur Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central Dyamond Blair, Andrean Emme Boots, Bluffton Dakota Borman, Fountain Central Tyranny Brown, Heritage Christian Taylor Cooney, Greensburg Chanteese Craig, Fort Wayne Concordia Carley Culberson, Yorktown Chloe Custis, South Putnam Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg) Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central Courtney Fields, Cathedral Ellie Foley, Southwestern (Hanover) Anya Friend, Bloomington South Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell Rose Fuentes, Hammond Noll Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills Madison Gray, Union County Brooke Grinstead, Bloomington South Sage Hammond, Adams Central Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South Anna Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette) Emma Hoover, Northfield Natalie Howard, Ben Davis McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey) Destiny Jackson, Fort Wayne Snider Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian Remi Jordan, Knox Kyra Kennedy, Northfield Addyson Kent, Jennings County Misti Kimberlin, Austin Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln Lillian Mast, West Noble Jenna McFarland, Northeastern Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard Alexa McKinley, Columbus North Grace Meyer, Seymour Torri Miller, Merrillville Aleena Mongerie, Munster Abby Muck, Southwestern (Shelby) A’varcia Nard, New Haven Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso Felicity Olejniczak, Knox Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights Emily Parrett, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Maddie Patterson, Danville Elizabeth Reece, Yorktown Sheridan Robbins, Orleans Hallie Rogers, Hagerstown Laila Rogers, Lake Station Edison Alyna Santiago, Crown Point Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Morgan Shifferly, Bellmont Kendra Sill, Eastern (Pekin) Hannah Sisk, Princeton Jordyn Smith, Penn Maggie Smith, Winamac Bailey Stamper, Triton Central Kearston Stout, Northfield Brooklyn Stubblefield, Greenwood Christian Karly Sweeney, Salem K’La Talley, Warren Central Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central Chloee Thomas, Frankton Daylynn Thornton, McCutcheon Reece VanBlair, Alexandria Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley Jaci Walker, Northridge Jasmine Walker, Clarksville De’Naria Washington, Lawrence Central Anna West, Greensburg Melina Wilkison, Greensburg Mariah Wyatt, Wabash 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-StateSupreme 15 Kuryn Brunson, Franklin Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point Kate Clarke, Carmel Alyssa Crockett, Westfield Laila Hull, Zionsville Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington McKenna Layden, Northwestern Ayanna Patterson, Homestead Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington Ali Saunders, North Harrison Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point Josie Trabel, East Central Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis) Large School All-State Ramiah Elliott, North Central (Indianapolis) Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central Kencia Levasseur, Washington Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights Renna Schwieterman, Jay County Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek Alaina Thorne, Washington Juliann Woodard, Jennings County Small School All-State Tori Allen, Andrean Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer Ally Capouch, Kouts Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic Hailey Cripe, Pioneer Kelsey DuBois, University Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora) Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Ally Madden, Blue River Valley Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh Ashlee Schram, Tipton Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran Amber Tretter, Forest Park Kylie VanHoy, Loogootee Honorable Mention (90) Leah Bachmann, Columbus East Lauryn Bates, Frankton Asiah Baxter, Warren Central Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville Katie Bremer, Cathedral Diana Burgher, North Harrison Olivia Burkett, North Judson Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley Mariah Claywell, Union City Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood Gracie Crawhorn, Edinburgh Kendall Davison, Clinton Central Asia Donald, Hobart Taylor Double, Huntington North Jessica Duvall, Switzerland County Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville Taylor Farris, Northeastern Eva Fisher, Northridge Abby Fleetwood, Brown County Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette) Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Ellia Foster, Bremen Lauren Foster, Indian Creek Hope Fox, East Central Sophia Frasure, North Judson Mayci Furnish, Austin Brea Garber, Fairfield Taylor Gerke, Garrett Sarah Gick, Benton Central Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine Layla Gold, Park Tudor Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern Elizabeth Graham, Triton Central Gracie Gunter, South Ripley Ky Hay-Swope, Castle Destinee Hooks, North Central (Indianapolis) Kenady Hudson, Eastern Greene Saniya Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Bailey Kelham, Garrett Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin Kenna Kirby, Tri-West Kingsley Kroft, Winamac Isabella Larrison, Waldron Kylah Lawson, Columbus North Olivia Lowry, Harrison (West Lafayette) Skylie Lutz, Union City Mackensy Mabie, West Noble Lilly Maple, Maconaquah Annika Marlow, Rushville Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin) Rachel Meyer, South Ripley Brie Miller, South Putnam Myah Montgomery, Southridge Danica Myers, Eminence Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes Natalie Niehaus, Castle Natalie Noel, Salem Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett Abby Parsons, Cascade Graycie Poe, North Knox Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph Abigail Ratts, Salem Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield Faith Riehl, Lakeland Abby Sanner, Warsaw Jaci Scaife, Muncie Central Isabel Scales, Caston Tressa Senesac, Benton Central Delainey Shorter, Sullivan Gracie Shorter, Sullivan Hailey Smith, Fishers Saige Stahl, Columbus East Alison Stephens, Homestead Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette) Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora) De’Mour Watson, Elkhart Ava Weber, Corydon Central Linzie Wernert, Lanesville Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del Alexis Wines, Lebanon Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek Ella Wolfe, Tipton Olivia Yager, Rushville