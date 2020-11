ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola senior Hanna Knoll is heading north to play college basketball at the guard inked with Central Michigan University on Wednesday.

Selected to the Indiana Junior All-Star team after averaging 16.9 points a game for the 21-3 Hornets last season, Knoll picked CMU over offers from Toledo, Indiana State, Wofford, IUPUI, Northern Kentucky, and Purdue Fort Wayne among others.