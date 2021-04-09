Angola’s King and Hasselman sign to continue football in college

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola high school’s Gage King and Tucker Hasselman both signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and football careers in college on Friday afternoon.

Continuing to rehab an ACL tear during basketball season, King will attend Depauw University in the fall. A three-sport athlete at Angola, King decided to pursue his football career at the next level.

Hasselman is staying close to home at Trine University. The Hornet’s quarterback will have quite the local following with the Thunder. Hasselman will study mechanical engineering at Trine.