ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A dynamic duo of Angola seniors are staying in the Hoosier state to compete at the collegiate level.

Lindsey Call is being called next door to Trine University, as she will compete with the Thunder’s women’s volleyball team. Call helped Angola earn a sectional title this past season on the volleyball court.

Meanwhile, Landon Herbert is bound for Bethel University to compete on the men’s track and field team.