ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top prep volleyball players in the state of Indiana made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon as Angola High School seniors Morgan Gaerte (Notre Dame) and Mya Ball (University of Central Florida) each signed their letter of intent.

Gaerte finished her prep career with 1,711 kills, 301 aces, 200 blocks, and 737 digs. As a senior she led the Hornets with 439 kills, and was second on the team with 111 aces and 249 digs.

Ball led the team with 127 aces this past season and was second on the squad with 433 assists. For her career she racked up 599 kills, 250 aces, 190 blocks, 446 digs, and 610 assists.

Angola finished 33-2 this past season and 116-16 over the last four seasons with Gaerte and Ball.