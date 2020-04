ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola High School senior Dyer Ball is blazing his own trail when it comes to the family business – and it’s a path that’s taking him straight south in I-69.

Ball has signed to play college volleyball at Ball State University – the arch rival of Purdue Fort Wayne, where his grandfather’s name is on the court and his dad was a three-time All-American for the Mastodons.