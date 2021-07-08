Angola’s Drake Brown and Connor Tonkel reel in bass state championship

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – At the Indiana High School State Bass Fishing Championships from Brookville Reservoir, Angola’s Drake Brown and Connor Tonkel placed first after the pair reeled in five Bass that weighed a total of 10 pounds.

It’s the first time Angola has won a state championship for Bass fishing.

The state championship title also qualified the team for a trip to the national and world competition in South Carolina.

While in South Carolina, Brown and Tonkel finished 123rd out of 236 teams at nationals and finished 32nd out of 311 teams in the world competition.

From the birth of the program, just a few years back to a state title in 2021, Brown and Tonkel have set a new bar for the future of the Angola Hornets Bass Club.