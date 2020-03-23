Angola’s Appleton named District Coach of Year by IBCA

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola High School girls basketball coach Brandon Appleton is District 1 Coach of the Year the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday.

Appleton led the Hornets to a 21-3 record and a perfect 10-0 mark in NECC play. He’s led Angola to a 111-40 record in six season, including a sectional title in 2019.

Per a press release by the IBCA:

Six Indiana high school girls basketball coaches have been chosen as 2020 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Monday (March 23).

Brandon Appleton of Angola, Adam Yoder of NorthWood, Kathie Layden of Northwestern, Lauren Votaw of Fishers, Jerry Hickey of Salem and Brian Smith of Loogootee have been selected as honorees for the 2019-2020 season through voting that occurred from late January through early March, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said.

Honors are awarded according to IHSAA district boundaries, and two coaches from each district are recipients – Appleton and Yoder in District 1; Layden and Votaw in District 2; and Hickey and Smith in District 3.