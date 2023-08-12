COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The bulk of the fall sports season is underway across the Hoosier state. In girls volleyball, Angola kicked off a season of high expectations with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-16) win over Columbia City.

Angola features two of the top volleyball players in the Hoosier state with Central Florida commit Mya Ball and Notre Dame recruit Morgan Gaerte. Both standouts are entering their final year on the prep side.

Last year, Angola won a sectional title before being upset in the regional round by Benton Central. Led by Gaerte and Ball, the Hornets look to take care of unfinished business this fall.