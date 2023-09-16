ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola volleyball made a statement after topping 3A No. 1 Bellmont and No. 4 NorthWood in a doubleheader to remain undefeated on Saturday.

The Hornets handed Bellmont their second loss of the season in a 4-set win (25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13). Maya Harris led the way offensively with 14 kills, while Morgan Gaerte racked up 13 kills in the win. Bellmont’s MaryKate Scheumann led the Braves with 11 kills in the loss.

Angola also swept NorthWood in straight sets (25-21, 25-12, 25-18) to improve to 14-0 on the season. Gaerte finished with 17 kills, while Harris added nine for the Hornets.

Meanwhile, Bellmont also topped NorthWood in four sets (25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13) to finish the afternoon with a 1-1 outing.

Angola heads to Homestead on Monday, while Bellmont hosts East Noble on Tuesday.