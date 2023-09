FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 5 Angola swept Homestead 3-0 (25-22, 24-14, 25-17) on Monday Night to headline area prep volleyball action as the Hornets remained unbeaten on the season.

Angola is now 15-0 as the Hornets will host Fremont on Tuesday in a conference match.

Homestead falls to 15-4, with the Spartans set play Lake Central and Mishawaka in a tournament this coming Saturday.