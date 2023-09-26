CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Angola traveled to Churubusco with the Hornets handing the Eagles their first conference loss of the season as Lloy Ball’s team won 3-0 (28-26, 25-13, 25-9) on Tuesday night to earn at least a share of the NECC title.

With the win Angola improves to 23-0 overall and 9-0 in NECC play. The Hornets have just one NECC match left as they host Eastside next week.

The next matches for the Hornets are against Carroll and Lake Central this Saturday in a 3-way tournament hosted by Carroll.

Busco falls to 21-4 overall and 7-1 in NECC action with the next match for the Eagles set for Thursday at home against West Noble.