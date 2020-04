ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola junior Hanna Knoll will head north to continue her basketball career as the standout point guard announced her commitment to Central Michigan University on Sunday.

Selected to the Indiana Junior All-Star team last month after averaging 16.9 points a game for the 21-3 Hornets this season, Knoll picked CMU over offers from Toledo, Indiana State, Wofford, IUPUI, Northern Kentucky, and Purdue Fort Wayne among others.