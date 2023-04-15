FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Angola and Homestead had the top team scores among northeast Indiana boys track and field squads at the 70th annual North Side relays on Saturday.

Angola finished in third overall with a score of 112, while Homestead took fourth place at 102 points. Concord wound up taking the team title with 123 points, and North Central (Indianapolis) finished second.

Among individual winners, Leo’s Luke Shappell and Northrop’s Javion Westfield took home a title in the top division of the 1600-meter run and 110-meter hurdles, respectively.

Scroll below to see the complete team and individual results of Saturday’s meet.