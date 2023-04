ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola High School has a new head coach for the girls basketball program as Dave Panning has been tabbed to lead the Hornets according to athletic director Steve Lantz.

Panning has spent the past two seasons on staff as the head JV coach for Angola girls hoops.

Panning replaces Nick Burlingame as Angola’s head coach. Burlingame resigned in February. Burlingame went 45-27 in three seasons leading the program.