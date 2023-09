FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 7 Angola bested host Concordia 3-2 on Wednesday night to headline area prep volleyball action in northeast Indiana.

Angola improves to 9-0 and will return to NECC play on Thursday when the Hornets host Central Noble.

Concordia, the reigning SAC champion, falls to 5-5 overall and will face LaPorte on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, 3A no. 1 Bellmont topped Carroll 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-21) as the Braves improve to 16-1 while the Chargers fall to 12-3.