Angola pitcher Aaron Chao is taking his talents to Eastern Illinois University after signing with the Panthers on Friday morning.

Chao, a lefty, has put up amazing numbers this season. He’s 10-0 as a senior with a 0.46 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 61.1 innings.

He’s also a talented hitter with a .479 batting average this season to go with 5 home runs and 16 stolen bases.

Chao and the Hornets play in the regional semifinals tomorrow at Garrett. They face Jay County at 11 a.m.