Andrews, Mathew headline 2022 women’s induction class for Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Current North Side boys basketball coach Gary Andrews and former Westview athletic director Darlene Mathew are two of the eleven members of the 2022 Women’s Induction Class for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

The group will be honored Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Andrews is perhaps best known for his coaching success with the Bishop Luers girls program. The Knights won three consecutive 2A state titles from 1999-2001. His Luers teams went 167-44 over his tenure, including bringing home five SAC titles. Andrews went on to coach at the college level with St. Francis, spending 14 seasons with the Cougars while winning the 2014 NAIA Division II national title while posting a 38-0 record. He then spent three seasons at NCAA Division II Roberts Wesleyan College, going 70-30 overall. He’s in his fourth season leading the North Side program. As a player, the Bellmont grad was the Adams County Player of the Year in 1986.

Mathew has earned the Hall of Fame’s Silver Medal Award for contributions other than a player or coach. She spent 46 years as a teach, coach, and athletic administrator before retiring last spring. A successful basketball and volleyball coach, Mathew became the Westview girls sports athletic director in 1980 and then the athletic director for all Westview sports in 1989.