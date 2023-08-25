KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second week in a row East Noble head coach Luke Amstutz chatted live with WANE-TV on Friday night at 6 p.m. as the Knights are again hosting the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

East Noble, who hammered Luers 45-7 last Friday to kick off the 2023 season, will likely face a stiffer challenge with the Snider Panthers coming to town. Snider is ranked no. 1 in the state’s 5A poll this week, as the Panthers are coming off a 42-20 road win at perennial powerhouse Warren Central last Friday.

Tune into Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s most-watched sports show!