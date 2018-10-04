American flag flown in Middle East leads Bishop Dwenger onto field Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's a Friday night freedom that Bishop Dwenger doesn't take for granted.

Each game this season, the Saints are led onto the field by an American flag that was sent to the team from senior linebacker Charlie Howe's uncle serving in the military in the Middle East. Bishop Dwenger faces Snider on Friday in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Chris “Gus” Gustafson is deployed in Kuwait and despite the 7-hour time difference he watches every game.