American flag flown in Middle East leads Bishop Dwenger onto field

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 05:47 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 06:01 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's a Friday night freedom that Bishop Dwenger doesn't take for granted.

Each game this season, the Saints are led onto the field by an American flag that was sent to the team from senior linebacker Charlie Howe's uncle serving in the military in the Middle East. Bishop Dwenger faces Snider on Friday in the Highlight Zone Game of the Week. 

Chris “Gus” Gustafson is deployed in Kuwait and despite the 7-hour time difference he watches every game. 

 

 

