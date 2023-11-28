NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School grad and legendary coach Al Gooden has been selected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, while Huntington North’s Bill Walker will receive the Indiana Pacers Silver Medal Award for contributions to Indiana basketball other than as an Indiana high school player or Indiana high school coach.

The 62nd induction class will be honored with a ceremony on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Gooden was a standout player at Wayne High School, where he graduated in 1977. He averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds a game as a senior and signed to play college basketball at Ball State. With the Cardinals he was All-MAC as a junior and senior and was a member of the first Ball State team to play in the NCAA Tournament. After graduating from Ball State, Gooden began his coaching career at Heritage High School. He would later coach at Harding, New Haven, and Lawrence Central, sporting a record of 525-308 for his career. He led Harding to the 2001 2A state championship and had four state runner-up finishes. His teams tallied five semi-state titles, six regional championships, and 14 sectional crowns.

Walker is a graduate of New Castle High School where he lettered in cross country, track, and was a student manager for the basketball team. Bill is the current treasurer and executive committee member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Bill graduated from Indiana University in 1974 with a bachelors in radio/tv, then a masters in journalism from Ball State in 1977. Bill was inducted into the Huntington North Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 for his work as the public address announcer for baseball and football for over 30 years. He oversaw the Huntington North High School radio station while teaching at Huntington North High School from 1974-2007. Bill has also kept stats and been the public address announcer for Huntington University. He received the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame President’s Award in 2019, and the IASB John King Award in 2022.

2024 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Class:

Name High School Graduation

John Adams Rising Sun 1961

Brian Bippus Indiana School for the Deaf 1987

Clarence Crain Indianapolis Shortridge 1969

Dan Dakich Andrean 1981

Chuck DeVoe* Park School 1948

Emery Druckamiller* ! Syracuse 1922

Jay Frye Greencastle 1968

Al Gooden Ft. Wayne Wayne 1977

Dick Harris Liberty Center 1964

Doug Linville* New Salem 1965

Jim Morris* Jeffersonville 1953

Joe Mullan Evansville North 1961

Pete Smith Rochester 1979

Larry Weatherford Evansville Bosse 1967

James “Lil Bro” Webb* South Bend Adams 1973

Gene White Milan 1954

Silver Medal

Bill Walker New Castle 1970

* Indicates deceased

! Indicates Centennial Award