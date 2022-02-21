FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Taya Andrews has seen a lot as a college basketball player – six seasons will do that do you.

Andrews, a graduate student at Indiana Tech, will help lead the Warriors when they tip of the WHAC Tournament with a first-round game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Schaefer Center.

The top-seeded Warriors are set to face Madonna in the first round on Tuesday. As the no. 1 seed, Tech would host the semifinals on Friday and the WHAC title game next Tuesday if they advance that far.

Andrews, a Bishop Dwenger grad, began her college career playing for her uncle Gary Andrews at Roberts Wesleyan, a Division II program in New York. After two seasons, her uncle returned to Fort Wayne to take the boys basketball head coaching job at North Side High School and Taya transferred to Grand Valley State.

After averaging 5 points a game in her first season at GVSU, Taya took a medical redshirt for the 2019-20 season before heading to Indiana Tech. A five-foot-ten guard, she was a starter for the Warriors last season as a redshirt senior, scoring 9.4 points a game. With the COVID season of 2020-21 not counting against a player’s eligibility, Andrews had the opportunity to return to Tech this year.

This season Taya has started 27 games for the Warriors who enter the WHAC tourney with a 27-2 overall record. She’s fourth on the team at 10.8 points per game while leading the Warriors with 92 assists.

Taya earned her undergrad degree at GVSU, and will earn a master’s in healthcare management next month.