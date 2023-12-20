MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Adams Central seniors make their college choice official on Wednesday afternoon as Zac Wurm signed to play football at Indiana State while Athena Schwartz will play softball at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Wurm, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound two-way lineman, helped Adams Central advance to the 1A state title game three years in a row. He was selected to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team as one of the best players in Indiana.

Schwartz, who can play catcher, shortstop, and centerfield, helped AC finish 17-45 overall last spring.