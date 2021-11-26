Adams Central’s quest for a 1A state championship ends in heartbreak at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Adams Central football gave it their all, but the Jets fell short to the Lutheran Saints out of Indianapolis 34-28 in the 1A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday afternoon.

AC Senior Running Back Blake Heyerly led the way with 18 carries on the ground for 50 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate and fellow senior Nick Neuenschwander added nine carries for 63 yards, and a 59-yard punt return for a score that set a new IHSAA record for longest punt return turned touchdown in a 1A state title game.

In Adams Central first state appearance in 21 years, the Jets came out hot with a 14-0 lead mid-way through the first quarter. The Saints battled back, but AC ended the first half with a 21-14 lead. Out of halftime, the Jets fell behind, but Heyerly’s third touchdown of the afternoon tied the score late with just over three minutes left to play.

After that score, Lutheran marched down the field and ended the responding drive with a 12-yard run by Montasi Clay for the go-ahead touchdown with only 1:13 remaining. A Saints’ interception on the following drive sealed the deal.

To view the game’s full scoring summary click here.

.@ColtonHowardTV and I have arrived at @LucasOilStadium as @ACJetsAthletics looks for to win a State Title. Around 35 minutes till kickoff pic.twitter.com/fxQbjMeEjV — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) November 26, 2021

Blake Heyerly and the @ACJetsAthletics strike first in the Class A title game.



Stream: https://t.co/OH1rDADwBK@IHSAA1 | #IHSAA pic.twitter.com/xvelCm8ogx — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) November 26, 2021

On fourth down, Micah McKay races in for a 32-yard touchdown to put the @LutheranSaints on the board.



Stream: https://t.co/OH1rDADwBK@IHSAA1 | #IHSAA pic.twitter.com/izlcBhW5vx — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) November 26, 2021

Have a game, Blake Heyerly. That's now 3⃣ rushing touchdowns for the senior and @ACJetsAthletics has tied it back up late in the fourth quarter.



Stream: https://t.co/OH1rDADwBK@IHSAA1 | #IHSAA pic.twitter.com/XNQN1nZuUU — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) November 26, 2021