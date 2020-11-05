Adams Central’s Diestch to play basketball at Concordia Ann Arbor

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the area’s top guards put pen to the paper on Wednesday night as Adasm Central McKenna Diestch signed to play college basketball at Concordia University Ann Arbor.

Last year as a junior Diestch averaged 11.2 points a game while adding 3.3 steals a night.

Dietsch is in position to reach the 1,000 point milestone for her career this upcoming season.

Adams Central went 19-8 last season in coach Doug Curtis’ second year leading the program.

Adams Central opens play on Saturday at home against Eastside.