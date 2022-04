MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central High School’s Alivia Dalrymple will continue her basketball career at Bethel University as the senior signed with the Pilots on Thursday evening.

A five-foot-nine guard, Dalrymple averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists a game as a senior for the Jets. Adams Central finished 9-13 overall this past season.