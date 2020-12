MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central High School senior Justin Bultemeier has inked with Ivy Tech as the baseball standout will play for the Titans next season.

As a sophomore, Bultemeier was 3-0 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA. He also hit .292 that season.

Bultemeier will be a versatile piece for coach Lance Hershberger’s program, as he can pitch, play catcher, and also play in the infield.

His junior season was wiped out due to the pandemic.