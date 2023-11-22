MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row the Adams Central football program will play for a 1A state title, and for the third year in a row the Jets will face Indianapolis Lutheran at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 1A state title game is set for 11 a.m. on Friday. WANE-TV will be there an have complete coverage that day on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.

The Jets are hoping that the third time will be a charm, as Adams Central lost to Indy Lutheran 34-28 in the 2021 title game and 30-13 last fall.

AC is coming off a 42-18 win over North Judson at semi-state, while Lutheran topped Sheridan 56-14.