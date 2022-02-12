FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of the state’s top wrestlers booked their spot to the state finals during Saturday’s semi-state meet at Memorial Coliseum.

Six northeast Indiana teams finished in the top 10 for team scores – Adams Central, Jay County, Bellmont, New Haven, Columbia City and Garrett.

New Haven freshman phenom Julianna Ocampo, who won both a sectional and regional title against boy competitors, clinched a spot in the state finals by finishing in the top four of the 106 pound weight class.

Click here to find the full results from Saturday’s meet.