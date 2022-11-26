INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For the second straight season, Adams Central closes the high school football season as state runner-up in Class A. The Flying Jets fell short to Indianapolis Lutheran, 30-13, in a rematch of last year’s Class A title game.

Lutheran took an early 3-0 lead after both teams possessed the football. Adams Central then marched 79 yards in 15 plays, chewing up most of the first quarter. Ryan Black capped off the drive with a quarterback sneak to give the Jets a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Adams Central was poised to take control the game after forcing a turnover on downs on a mishandled Lutheran punt. However, Jaekwon Akins strip sacked Black deep in Saints territory, with Lutheran recovering the loose ball. Four plays later, Jackson Willis lofted a rainbow ball to Micah Mackay for a go-ahead touchdown.

After an Adams Central punt, Lutheran went right back to the air. Willis connected with DeVuan Jones for his first of three touchdowns on Saturday – this strike a 67-yard score to put Lutheran up 16-7 heading into halftime.

Adams Central forced a stop on Lutheran’s first possession in the second half, but the Jets failed a 30-yard field goal that would have made it a one-score game again. Instead, Lutheran marched down after the missed kick, with Willis finding Jones again to extend the lead to 23-7.

The Jets cut into Lutheran’s lead early in the fourth quarter after a Ryan Black touchdown run from 20 yards out. A failed 2-point conversion kept Lutheran in front by two scores, 23-13.

Lutheran put the game away late in the game when Jones found the end zone for his final touchdown of the day. Jones finished the state title game with seven catches, 121 yards and three touchdowns, while Willis completed 17-of-19 passes for 278 yards and four touchdown passes.

As for the Jets, Keegan Bluhm led Adams Central in total yards with 157 on the ground. Black rushed 18 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while also completing 4-of-14 passes for 65 yards.

Adams Central finishes the season with a 13-1 record and a state runner-up finish for the second straight season.