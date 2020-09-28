Adams Central adds game on Friday, will host Twin Lakes

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – A week after playing in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” Adams Central will be back at it earlier than previously thought.

The Jets, who were slated to have an open week in week seven after Southern Wells canceled its varsity football season, have agreed to host Twin Lakes for a game this Friday.

Kick is set for 7:30 p.m. at Minnich Field.

Adams Central is coming off a 29-9 loss to rival Southern Wells this past Friday. The Jets are 4-2 overall.

Twin Lakes is 4-1 on the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss